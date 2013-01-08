BofA's EMEA prime broking head leaving bank-sources

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 8 Charlotte Burkeman, the EMEA head
of prime brokerage at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is
leaving the firm, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
London-based Burkeman, 34, was a former prime brokerage
executive at UBS and a former associate at Goldman Sachs and is
considered one of the industry's young rising stars.
One of the sources, who is close to the bank, told Reuters
that she is leaving for personal reasons.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
Prime brokers provide services such as stock lending and
finance to hedge funds. The sector has come under pressure in
recent years as funds have taken smaller-sized bets.