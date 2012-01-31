Former top M&A banker Calabria leaves Merrill Lynch

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 31 Carlo Calabria, Bank of
America Corp Merrill Lynch's former top merger banker
outside the United States, has left the bank after ceding his
role to Adrian Mee over a year ago, a Bank of America
spokeswoman said.
Calabria joined Merrill Lynch -- which was bought by Bank of
America in a 2008 rescue bid -- in 2005, and he became head of
mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the European, Middle East and
Africa and the Asian-Pacific regions.
But Bank of America hired Mee from Nomura for that
role late in 2010, and it was not clear what Calabria's plans at
Bank of America were ever since.
Calabria would be taking positions on the boards of some
companies in Italy, a source familiar with the situation said.
Calabria could not be reached for comment.
Before joining Merrill Lynch, Calabria worked for Credit
Suisse First Boston.