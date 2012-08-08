Bank of America hires UBS's Gore as Asia-Pac M&A head -sources

HONG KONG Aug 8 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached UBS's Asia mergers and acquisitions head Stephen Gore to become its M&A head for the Asia-Pacific ex-Japan region, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for UBS confirmed that Gore had left the bank.

A Bank of America spokesman did not offer any immediate comment, while Gore could not be reached for comment.

Gore, a 19-year veteran of UBS, joins other high-profile departures from the Swiss bank to its American rival. They include Bank of America's president of the Asian unit Matthew Koder, who joined last year from UBS, and Alex Wilmott-Sitwell who in April made the same move to become the U.S. bank's president of Europe and emerging markets excluding Asia.