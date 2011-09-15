BoAML swings axe in lev fin and deal advisory -sources

LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch is cutting jobs in its European leveraged finance team, including a senior position, as it takes the axe to debt capital markets and deal advisory, market sources said.

Stephen Paras, a managing director in leveraged finance capital markets, has been put at risk along with at least one other banker, a vice president, according to several market sources.

During his career, Paras has led EMEA loan syndication and high-yield for BoAML and loan capital markets in the U.S. for Merrill.

BoAML has also been shedding jobs in merger and acquisitions, with healthcare and industries among two of the coverage areas hit, headhunters said, after hiring heavily in some parts of M&A earlier this year.

BoAML declined to comment on the cuts.

The bank said earlier this week it would slash 30,000 jobs, but one of the sources said cuts in EMEA were expected to be less than 5% of total staff. .

BoAML appointed new bankers in 2010 to bolster its European high-yield bond franchise and to take advantage of record demand for the asset class.

Bruce Mackenzie, formerly a director of high-yield sales at Deutsche Bank, joined the bank in July 2010 as managing director and head of EMEA high-yield capital markets.

Mackenzie reports to David Ross, head of EMEA leveraged finance capital markets, who also previously worked at Deutsche Bank.

Industry leaders, including Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, have seen their market share challenged this year. Banks such as Nomura have beefed up their high-yield teams, and others have grabbed business, and an increasing portion of lucrative fees, by underwriting leveraged buyout deals.

Some banks, however, missed the boom time in the market during 2010 and may be more susceptible to job cuts as deal-making turns sour.

Some are also stuck with expensive bridge loans -- on which terms reflect the more robust markets conditions earlier this year -- after the high-yield bond market slammed shut.

Banks are sitting on a backlog of approximately EUR11bn of debt yet to be syndicated in the loan and high-yield bond market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

Credit indices have more than doubled to over 800bp since May and there has been just one European primary high-yield bond sale from well-regarded German healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care in past seven weeks.

After a strong first-half, supply is running at approximately EUR35bn year-to-date, but may now struggle to match last-year's record supply of EUR42bn, syndicate officials say.

"You might find some of the smaller banks that beefed up their teams when the market was really on fire, being the first to fire people again," one high-yield syndicate banker said.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Additional reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Helene Durand)