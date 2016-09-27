LPC: BAML hosts Instinct Loans charity event Tuesday

| NEW YORK, Sept 27
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
is hosting a charity event Tuesday, donating all commissions for
transactions made through its electronic loan trading platform,
Instinct Loans, to the Food Bank For New York City, according to
an e-mail sent to market participants.
The Instinct platform allows multiple participants to bid on
a specified number of loans during twice daily sessions. The
bank held the first 30 minute session June 16.
BAML reached its first US$1bn of pure electronic trading
volume on August 30, according to the September 19 e-mail to
clients. The bank said in a Tuesday e-mail to market
participants that 43% of inquiry to the system has resulted in a
trade, including phone follow ups to electronically-initiated
interest.
There was US$628bn of par, or performing, loan trades in
2015, down from a five-year high of US$647.3bn in 2014,
according to Markit data.
With the contribution from the charity day, BAML will donate
Thanksgiving pantry boxes, with a goal to provide thousands of
meals to New York City's neediest, the bank said in the
September 19 e-mail.
"We appreciate our clients' support of Instinct Loans and
are proud to support the Food Bank For New York City, which
provides food for approximately 64 million free meals a year for
New Yorkers in need," said Brian Callahan, head of electronic
initiatives and US par loan trading for global credit and
special situations at BAML.
Charity trading days have become more popular, with some
banks hosting celebrities and encouraging traders to don
costumes.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Michelle Sierra and
Jon Methven)