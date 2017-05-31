版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三

MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires Ben Davies as EMEA mining head

LONDON May 31 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Ben Davies as head of Metals and Mining for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Davies, who will join the firm in September, will be based in London and report to Omar Davis, who was recently appointed as head of global mining, the memo said.

Davies was previously head of UK Natural Resources Corporate Finance Group at JP Morgan.

Bank of America has recently reorganised its energy, power and mining investment banking teams, combining them into a global natural resources group under the leadership of Julian Mylchreest.

A spokesman for Bank of America Merrill Lynch confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Alexander Smith)
