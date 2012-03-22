版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 18:35 BJT

BAML top dealmaker Orcel to leave to UBS -source

| March 22

March 22 Bank of America Merrill Lynch top dealmaker Andrea Orcel is leaving the U.S. investment bank to join rival UBS, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

BAML and UBS declined to comment.

Orcel was not available for immediate comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐