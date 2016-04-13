MOVES-BAML names Vasisht to equity-linked capital Americas role

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said
Burri Rao-Kathi, its head of Americas equity-linked capital
markets, has decided to leave the company and named Shiv Vasisht
in the role.
Vasisht has 17 years of experience in equity and
equity-linked securities, including as head of equity-linked and
strategic equity solutions at UBS before he joined BAML in 2013,
according to a memo to staff from JD Moriarty, head of Americas
equity capital markets.
Vasisht most recently led coverage of BAML's commercial
banking and power sectors, the memo said.
Rao-Kathi couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)