MOVES-BAML names Vasisht to equity-linked capital Americas role

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Burri Rao-Kathi, its head of Americas equity-linked capital markets, has decided to leave the company and named Shiv Vasisht in the role.

Vasisht has 17 years of experience in equity and equity-linked securities, including as head of equity-linked and strategic equity solutions at UBS before he joined BAML in 2013, according to a memo to staff from JD Moriarty, head of Americas equity capital markets.

Vasisht most recently led coverage of BAML's commercial banking and power sectors, the memo said.

Rao-Kathi couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Slater)