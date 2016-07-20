Citigroup's Banamex names new top executives

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
MEXICO CITY, July 20 Citigroup's Mexico Unit on Wednesday named Valentin Diez Morodo as the new non-executive Chairman of Grupo Financiero Banamex from November 15.
Diez Morodo will replace Manuel Medina Mora, who has worked within Citigroup and Banamex for more than 45 years. Enrique Luis Castillo will also take over as non executive chairman of the banking unit Banamex. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Christine Murray)
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)