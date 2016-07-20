Citigroup's Banamex names new top executives

MEXICO CITY, July 20 Citigroup's Mexico Unit on Wednesday named Valentin Diez Morodo as the new non-executive Chairman of Grupo Financiero Banamex from November 15.

Diez Morodo will replace Manuel Medina Mora, who has worked within Citigroup and Banamex for more than 45 years. Enrique Luis Castillo will also take over as non executive chairman of the banking unit Banamex. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Christine Murray)