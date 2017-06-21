Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia

SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make
a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco
Patagonia SA.
In a Wednesday statement, Itaú said the decision
followed "careful analysis" of the deal. The statement came
after Argentine newspaper Clarin said Itaú had the best chance
among three suitors to acquire a controlling stake in Patagonia
from state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA.
The media offices of Banco do Brasil and Patagonia could not
immediately be reached.
