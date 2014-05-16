Carige CEO says to use internal rating model in stress tests

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
MILAN May 16 Regulators have authorised Banca Carige to use capital-boosting internal rating models when running stress-tests on its balance sheets in this year's review of lenders across the euro zone, the Italian bank's chief executive said on Friday.
CEO Piero Montani told analysts during a conference call that the bank - whose core capital ratio is currently one of the lowest among Italy's top 15 banks at 6.5 percent - had estimated such risk-assessment models could help add between 80 and 120 basis points to its capital base.
European regulators will be running stress-tests on 130 European banks as part of a check-up of the sector before the European Central Bank takes over supervision in November.
"We've been authorised to use these methods in the stress-test analysis," Montani said.
"This applies to all banks ... but I see it as positive sign that they did not prevent us from using (the advanced internal ratings-based approach), it is a good sign ... that bears testimony to the validity of the model," he said.
Several Italian banks are waiting for the Bank of Italy to validate their internal-rating models.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
