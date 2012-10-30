版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 22:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's may still cut Carige Mortgage Covered Bonds 2 ratings

Oct 30 Carige Mortgage Covered Bonds 2: * Moody's maintains carige mortgage covered bonds 2 of Banca Carige on review

for downgrade * Rpt-moody's maintains carige mortgage covered bonds 2 of banca carige on

review for downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐