2012年 10月 18日

BRIEF-Moody's: no negative rating impact on Banca delle Mmarche

Oct 18 Banca delle Marche SpA : * Moody's: no negative rating impact on Banca delle marche's mortgage covered

bond programme following amendments * Rpt-moody's: no negative rating impact on banca delle marche's mortgage

covered bond programme following amendments

