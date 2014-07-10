Banca Generali inks deal to buy some Credit Suisse Italian private banking assets

MILAN, July 10 Banca Generali said on
Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy the Italian affluent
and upper affluent private banking operations of Credit Suisse
Italy.
In a joint statement Banca Generali and Credit Suisse Italy
said the deal would be worth around 47-50 million euros.
Banca Generali, controlled by Italy's biggest insurer
Generali, will fund the operation mainly through debt
with the rest in cash, the two companies said.
The deal will allow Banca Generali to strengthen its
presence in strategic areas in Italy while Credit Suisse will be
able to press ahead with its global strategy of focusing its
asset management business on businessmen and large families.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)