UPDATE 1-Banca IFIS to buy more soured loans after Monte Paschi deal

(Adds quotes from Banca IFIS CEO, official)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, June 23 Italy's Banca IFIS aims
to buy a further 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of
non-performing loans this year, its CEO said, after the lender
agreed to buy three bad loan portfolios including one from Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
The bank, which specialises in managing bad debt, sees
tentative signs of a pick up in activity in Italy's
non-performing loan (NPL) market, with a lot of deals emerging
in the unsecured loan sector.
Italy's market for bad loans is under-developed compared
with some other countries, with sales of just 7.5 billion euros
for the whole of last year compared with 27 billion euros in
Ireland in the first half of 2014.
Transactions, however, could receive a boost from measures
the Italian government is studying to speed up procedures to
seize assets that are given as guarantees for bad loans.
"A reform of bankruptcy procedures will surely have a
positive impact on the market," Banca IFIS Chief Executive
Giovanni Bossi told journalists at a briefing.
"We are already seeing buyers willing to pay higher prices
for distressed loans as a consequence of the low-rate
environment that makes funding cheaper for buyers and makes
investors hungry for higher return opportunities."
Italy's bad loan market could see transactions worth a total
of 20 billion euros this year, according to Banca IFIS.
The Venice-based bank said on Tuesday it had bought three
portfolios of NPLs with a nominal value of around 900 million
euros, including bad loans worth 650 million euros from Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
The deal is one of Italy's biggest transactions in
distressed debt this year after UniCredit sold 2.4 billion euros
of bad loans in February.
The pool of bad loans bought from Monte dei Paschi is half
of a 1.3 billion euro portfolio put on sale by the Tuscan
lender's consumer credit unit. U.S. investment firm Cerberus
Capital Management is buying the rest of this portfolio.
"The transaction was signed at current market prices," Banca
IFIS's NPL head Andrea Clamer said, without elaborating. Experts
say that investors currently pay between 4 and 7 percent of the
nominal value for unsecured loans.
"We are reviewing potential deals and we could buy around 1
billion euros more by the end of the year," Bossi said.
Italian banks have piled up more than 190 billion euros in
NPLs following three years of recession.
($1 = 0.8963 euros)
