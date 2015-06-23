UPDATE 1-Banca IFIS to buy more soured loans after Monte Paschi deal

(Adds quotes from Banca IFIS CEO, official)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, June 23 Italy's Banca IFIS aims to buy a further 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of non-performing loans this year, its CEO said, after the lender agreed to buy three bad loan portfolios including one from Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The bank, which specialises in managing bad debt, sees tentative signs of a pick up in activity in Italy's non-performing loan (NPL) market, with a lot of deals emerging in the unsecured loan sector.

Italy's market for bad loans is under-developed compared with some other countries, with sales of just 7.5 billion euros for the whole of last year compared with 27 billion euros in Ireland in the first half of 2014.

Transactions, however, could receive a boost from measures the Italian government is studying to speed up procedures to seize assets that are given as guarantees for bad loans.

"A reform of bankruptcy procedures will surely have a positive impact on the market," Banca IFIS Chief Executive Giovanni Bossi told journalists at a briefing.

"We are already seeing buyers willing to pay higher prices for distressed loans as a consequence of the low-rate environment that makes funding cheaper for buyers and makes investors hungry for higher return opportunities."

Italy's bad loan market could see transactions worth a total of 20 billion euros this year, according to Banca IFIS.

The Venice-based bank said on Tuesday it had bought three portfolios of NPLs with a nominal value of around 900 million euros, including bad loans worth 650 million euros from Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The deal is one of Italy's biggest transactions in distressed debt this year after UniCredit sold 2.4 billion euros of bad loans in February.

The pool of bad loans bought from Monte dei Paschi is half of a 1.3 billion euro portfolio put on sale by the Tuscan lender's consumer credit unit. U.S. investment firm Cerberus Capital Management is buying the rest of this portfolio.

"The transaction was signed at current market prices," Banca IFIS's NPL head Andrea Clamer said, without elaborating. Experts say that investors currently pay between 4 and 7 percent of the nominal value for unsecured loans.

"We are reviewing potential deals and we could buy around 1 billion euros more by the end of the year," Bossi said.

Italian banks have piled up more than 190 billion euros in NPLs following three years of recession.

($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)