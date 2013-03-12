UBS mulling partial purchase of Intermobiliare-source

MILAN, March 12 Swiss banking heavyweight UBS is in talks with Italy's Veneto Banca over the possible purchase of certain assets of hard-pressed asset manager Banca Intermobiliare, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Veneto Banca, which owns 71 percent of Banca Intermobiliare, said in a statement it was looking at ways "to extract more value from the private banking division of Banca Intermobiliare" and was considering involving third parties in the process.

Earlier on Tuesday, a report by Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore on UBS' interest for Banca Intermobiliare had sent the bank's shares up around 10 percent, triggering a suspension from trade.

"UBS is looking at Banca Intermobiliare. The bank has strengths and weaknesses, and this is being taken into account," said the source, who added that UBS may not be interested in purchasing the whole of Banca Intermobiliare.

UBS declined to comment. Veneto Banca declined to give details on the possible sale. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Stephen Jewkes and Maria Pia Quaglia)