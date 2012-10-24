UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Italy bank Pop Spoleto to highly speculative

MILAN Oct 24 Moody's downgraded the credit rating of small Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Spoleto's to highly speculative on Tuesday saying its deteriorating asset quality made it likely the bank would require outside support.

Pop Spoleto's long-term rating, already at 'junk' level, was cut by a further four notches to B3 from Ba2. Moody's said the bank, based in the central Italian region of Umbria, was under review with uncertain direction.

Moody's said a planned 30-million-euro ($38.89 million)capital hike by Pop Spoleto was delayed in September by the Bank of Italy, which is carrying out an inspection at the bank.

Pop Spoleto's second-largest investor, Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has signalled it is keen on spinning off its 26 percent stake, raising doubts about shareholders' willingness to support the small lender.

Pop Spoleto shares have lost about 19 percent in the last twelve months, giving it a market value of around 50 million euros. It held 3.9 billion euros of assets at the end of June.