Banco de Bogota plans subordinated bond offering

NEW YORK, April 29 (IFR) - Colombia's Banco de Bogota has
hired banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential
subordinated bond sale, a source with knowledge of the situation
told IFR on Friday.
The bank has hired Credit Suisse, HSBC and JP Morgan to
arrange meetings in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston
between May 3 and May 6.
The potential offering, which is expected to be denominated
in US dollars, will be of benchmark size and eligible for Tier 2
treatment under Colombian regulations.
Its structure would resemble that of the bank's existing
5.375% February 2023 notes and will exclude loss-absorption
provisions, the source said.
