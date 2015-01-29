Brazil's Bradesco sees loan book growing 5 pct-9 pct this year

SAO PAULO Jan 29 Banco Bradesco SA , Brazil's second-biggest non-government bank, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) The bank expects growth in its loan book between 5 percent and 9 percent this year, compared with an expansion of 6.5 percent in 2014.

2) Bradesco expects to grow disbursements of corporate loans between 4 percent and 8 percent, and consumer credit between 8 percent and 12 percent this year.

3) Interest income, or revenue from lending-related transactions, is expected to grow between 6 percent and 10 percent in 2015.

4) Bradesco forecasts fee income, or revenue from fees, financial services and commissions, to expand between 8 percent and 12 percent this year.

5) Bradesco forecasts non-interest expenses, or general and administrative expenditures, to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this year. Last year, they rose 7.1 percent.

6) Insurance premium underwriting at Bradesco, which is also Brazil's largest insruance group, is expected to grow between 12 percent and 15 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)