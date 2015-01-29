Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates in fourth quarter

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
SAO PAULO Jan 29 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank, beat fourth-quarter earnings estimates on Thursday after taking advantage of climbing interest rates to reprice new loans.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time charges, rose to a record 4.132 billion reais ($1.59 billion) in the quarter, up 4.6 percent and 29.2 percent on a quarterly and an annual bases, respectively, Bradesco said in a securities filing.
A Reuters poll of nine analysts predicted recurring profit of 3.971 billion reais. Recurring return on equity, a widely used gauge of profitability for banks, ended the quarter at 20.1 percent, above the poll's estimate of 19.8 percent.
($1 = 2.5959 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad