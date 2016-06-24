版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 19:57 BJT

Brazil's Bradesco says board approved share buyback

BRASILIA, June 24 Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA said in a securities filing on Friday that its board approved plans to buy back as many as 15 million shares by June 26, 2017.

The bank said it may buy back as many as 7.5 million preferred shares and 7.5 million common shares. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐