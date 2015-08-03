HSBC acquisition poses big test for Bradesco CEO Trabuco

| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Aug 3 Banco Bradesco SA
sat on the sidelines for years while Brazilian banking rivals
bulked up through a series of takeovers. On Monday, it made a
grab for HSBC Holdings Plc's domestic business, one that will
boost its assets by 16 percent.
Now comes the hard part - integrating that business,
including HSBC's 851 branches, 5 million clients and 21,000
employees in Brazil, in the midst of the country's worst
economic downturn in 25 years.
Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, eager to
grab Brazil's last major banking takeover target, outbid rivals
by offering to pay 17.6 billion reais ($5.2 billion) for the
money-losing unit, valuing it at a hefty 1.8 times book value.
Analysts and investors said the acquisition, the largest in
Bradesco's 74-year history, will test Trabuco's ability to
absorb large asset management, banking and insurance assets at a
time of high inflation, slumping demand for credit and rising
unemployment in Latin America's largest economy.
Bradesco's prowess in making the hefty purchase price pay
off depends on how fast Trabuco can achieve up to 6 billion
reais in promised cost savings, analysts said. Those will depend
largely on how Bradesco cuts thousands of jobs without running
afoul of labor conflicts and tough scrutiny from politicians who
could slow down the process.
Still, Trabuco, 63, has earned a reputation for keeping
costs down. The CEO comes from a working-class background, began
his career as an intern at the bank 40 years ago and is known to
shun the spotlight.
Bradesco's non-interest expenses grew below annual inflation
over the past 14 quarters, rivaling Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
, which analysts largely consider to be Brazil's most
cost-efficient bank.
Trabuco dodged questions on whether job cuts were part of
the savings plan, although Brazil's largest financial industry
union is already planning nationwide demonstrations to fight any
attempt by Bradesco to fire HSBC staff. He also has some
convincing to do when it comes to shareholders: the bank's
preferred shares sank as much as 4.4 percent on Monday.
"Trabuco did a great job trumping the rivals that
traditionally took the industry's hallmark deals with them, but
the task of integrating HSBC Brazil into Bradesco's platform
looks to me like an uphill battle," said Carlos Daniel Coradi, a
partner at São Paulo-based banking consultancy firm EF&C.
HSBC Brasil consistently underperformed peers in Brazil as
bankers put relationships with corporate clients before
profitability, kept branches overstaffed and failed to protect
profits from a deteriorating economy. Eduardo Nishio, an analyst
with Banco Brasil Plural, recently estimated that as much as 40
percent of HSBC's Brazil payroll could have to be slashed to
extract sizeable cost synergies.
Extracting "synergies might be difficult. Delivering them
will be key to make the deal accretive," said Eduardo Rosman, an
analyst at Banco BTG Pactual SA. HSBC had about 157 billion
reais in assets at the end of June.
Trabuco said the deal fits his plan to ramp up the
cross-sale of financial services such as money management for
the wealthy and cash management for large corporations. Apart
from that, the acquisition helps Bradesco close a size gap with
Itaú as well as state-controlled banks Banco do Brasil SA
and Caixa Econômica Federal.
Speaking on a conference call, Trabuco acknowledged there
was a degree of risk in any large acquisition but played down
the challenges in integrating HSBC Brasil, Bradesco's first
takeover since 2009. He estimated the purchase will begin to
help earnings as soon as 2017.
"We did our homework," Trabuco said, adding "we are positive
that we will deliver our goals within deadline."
By winning the bid for HSBC unit, Bradesco has also thwarted
the expansion of the only other foreign bank among Brazil's
top-five lenders - Banco Santander Brasil SA, which
had also tried to buy HSBC Brasil.
With the exception of several Chinese banks and Grupo
Financiero Inbursa SAB, the Mexican bank controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, foreign banks have remained wary of
entering Brazil, where the top-six players control almost 90
percent of banking assets.
($1 = 3.4508 Brazilian reais)
