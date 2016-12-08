版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 03:57 BJT

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco says senior VP Clemente has left bank

(Updates to include Morán leaving)

SAO PAULO Dec 8 Sérgio Clemente has left his post as senior vice-president for wholesale banking at Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

His responsibilities will be taken over by Marcelo Noronha, the bank's vice-president of cards and marketing, the representative added.

Marlene Morán also left her position as managing director for international businesses and currency. André Prado, Bradesco's managing director for corporate credit, will take over her responsibilities, according to the spokeswoman. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐