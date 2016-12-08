UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco says senior VP Clemente has left bank

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
(Updates to include Morán leaving)
SAO PAULO Dec 8 Sérgio Clemente has left his post as senior vice-president for wholesale banking at Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
His responsibilities will be taken over by Marcelo Noronha, the bank's vice-president of cards and marketing, the representative added.
Marlene Morán also left her position as managing director for international businesses and currency. André Prado, Bradesco's managing director for corporate credit, will take over her responsibilities, according to the spokeswoman. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Alan Crosby)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing