Bradesco's Gluher to head investor relations amid management shuffle

SAO PAULO Dec 12 Banco Bradesco SA has named
senior executive vice president Alexandre Gluher as head of
investor relations, as Brazil's No. 3 listed bank moves ahead
with a plan to focus on digital mobility solutions.
In a statement, Bradesco said Gluher will replace
Luiz Carlos Angelotti, who will remain in charge of the bank's
accounting area. Mauricio Minas, a senior executive vice
president in charge of technology, will add Bradesco's marketing
activities to his responsibilities.
Last week, the bank said Sérgio Clemente quit as head of
wholesale and investment banking. He will be replaced by Marcelo
Noronha, Bradesco's senior executive vice president in charge of
card businesses.
