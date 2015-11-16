UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bradesco seeks approval for $780 mln offering; shares fall

(Adds details throughout)
SAO PAULO Nov 16 Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's
No. 2 private-sector lender, plans to seek shareholder approval
to raise about 3 billion reais ($780 million) to bolster capital
following a ramp-up in loan-loss provisions and the purchase of
HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit.
In a securities filing on Monday, the Osasco, Brazil-based
bank plans to offer 82.57 million common shares at
19.20 reais each, and 82.19 million preferred shares
at 17.21 reais each. After the transaction, shareholders' equity
at Bradesco will rise to 46.1 billion reais from 43.1 billion
reais currently.
Bradesco will also pay 4.05 billion reais in interest on
equity, an alternative form of tax-friendly dividends, that
should be used to help further bolster capital. The bank
convened a meeting on Dec. 17 to vote on the proposal, the
filing added.
Analysts including Eduardo Rosman of Banco BTG Pactual
expect shareholders to approve and fully subscribe the new
shares because of the significant discount at which the offering
is being priced. Common and preferred shares of Bradesco fell
0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, to 23.71 reais and
21.45 reais.
The plan comes as investors overlooked Bradesco's profit
beat in the third quarter to focus on lingering loan book
quality issues and deteriorating capital metrics. Shareholders'
equity fell by about 2 billion reais last quarter following
sizeable losses in the value of available-for-sale securities
and rising provisions.
The acquisition of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo in August
has posed capital risks for Bradesco. Analysts and investors are
concerned the $5.2 billion acquisition, the largest in
Bradesco's 74-year history, will test the bank's ability to
absorb large banking assets at a time of high inflation, waning
credit demand and surging defaults in Latin America's largest
economy.
Following the acquisition, Bradesco's capital regulatory
ratio, a measure of solvency strength, should decline to 9.9
percent from 12.8 percent at the end of June.
"This is a move in the right direction," BTG Pactual's
Rosman said in a client note. Still, this is "a move that
indicates, we believe, that the acquisition of HSBC is going to
be earnings-per-share dilutive, at least in the short term" for
Bradesco shareholders.
($1 = 3.8546 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)