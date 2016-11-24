版本:
Brazil's Bradesco to boost mobile platform as fintech tools thrive

SAO PAULO Nov 24 Banco Bradesco SA plans to enhance existing mobile phone banking platforms to lure younger clients and stem potential competition from financial technology start-ups that are turning more appealing to customers, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Bradesco, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, sees banking mobility solutions as a way to make business sustainable over time amid more demand for digital services, Mauricio Minas, a senior vice president in charge of technology and operations, said at a meeting with investors in São Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
