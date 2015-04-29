版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 22:30 BJT

Surge in Bradesco short-term defaults was seasonal, official says

SAO PAULO, April 29 A 0.5 percentage point jump in short-term loan delinquencies at Banco Bradesco SA in the first quarter was strictly due to seasonal factors, officials said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The increase, which drove the default ratio between 15 days and 90 days to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter, is expected to be diluted over the coming quarters, said Carlos Firetti, Bradesco's head of investor relations.

Bradesco is Brazil's No. 2 private-sector lender by assets. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐