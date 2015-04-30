Bradesco sees default ratio declining despite Brazil woes

SAO PAULO, April 30 Loan defaults in Brazil will
remain stable throughout the year, with delinquencies among
small- and mid-sized corporate borrowers staying elevated
relative to other segments, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos
Angelotti said on Thursday.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for loan
defaults, will probably end the second quarter at a lower level
than in the first quarter, Angelotti told investors at a
conference call to discuss earnings. The so-called default ratio
rose 0.1 percentage point to 3.6 percent of outstanding loans in
the first three months, Bradesco said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)