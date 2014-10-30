Uptick in defaults at Brazil's Bradesco remains under control

SAO PAULO Oct 30 An uptick in third-quarter loan defaults at Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA triggered by some unspecified corporate borrowers remains under control and is unlikely to affect asset quality, executives said on Thursday.

Return on equity and the default ratio are expected to remain at current levels in coming quarters, the executives said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)