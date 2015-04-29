Brazil's Bradesco slightly beats first-quarter profit estimates

SAO PAULO, April 29 Banco Bradesco SA
, Brazil's second-largest private-sector bank,
slightly beat first-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday
after taking advantage of climbing interest rates to reprice new
loans.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time charges,
rose to 4.274 billion reais ($1.45 billion) in the quarter, up
3.4 percent and 23.1 percent on a quarterly and an annual bases,
respectively, according to a securities filing.
A Reuters poll of five analysts predicted recurring profit
of 4.261 billion reais. Recurring return on equity, a widely
followed gauge of profitability for banks, ended the quarter at
22.3 percent, above the poll's estimate of 20.8 percent.
($1 = 2.945 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)