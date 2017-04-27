Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates as provisions fall

SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA
beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as Brazil's No.
3 listed bank cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected,
offsetting large impairments and lackluster fee and interest
income performance.
In a securities filing, Bradesco said net income excluding
one-off items, commonly known as recurring profit, totaled 4.648
billion reais ($1.47 billion) last quarter, up 6 percent from
the prior three months.
Analysts expected a consensus forecast of 4.391 billion
reais for first-quarter recurring profit. Recurring return on
equity came in at 18.3 percent, beating a 17.6 percent forecast.
($1 = 3.1722 reais)
