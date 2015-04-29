UPDATE 3-Bradesco sees ROE unscathed despite faster provision growth

(Recasts to add comments on provisions)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, April 29 Banco Bradesco SA
is prepared to deliver return on equity around 20 percent this
year even if loan-loss provisions rise faster than loan book
growth in the months ahead, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos
Angelotti said on Wednesday.
The Osasco, Brazil-based bank, which witnessed an unexpected
surge in loan defaults in the first quarter, estimates provision
expenses rising between 8 percent and 12 percent even if Latin
America's largest economy deteriorates more rapidly, Angelotti
said at a conference call to discuss earnings.
According to Angelotti, the jump in defaults was the
byproduct of seasonal factors that are already fizzling. He
denied that Brazil's lengthy downturn finally filtered down into
Bradesco's earnings or hampered demand for financial services
and the ability of consumers and companies to honor their debts.
"We'll see provisions returning to normal by year-end," he
said, adding that return on equity, or ROE, should "be around
the levels we have seen, no matter what."
Bradesco felt the pinch of Brazil's flagging economy as loan
defaults rose for a second quarter in three and declining fee
and insurance income took away luster from its profit beat.
Shares dropped 2.2 percent, indicating tougher times for banks
ahead, traders said.
The 90-day default ratio rose to 3.6 percent, the second
gain in three quarters. Forward-looking delinquencies, or
defaults between 15 days and 90 days, climbed a half percentage
point in the quarter.
Provisions rose 8.3 percent in the quarter and 25 percent on
an annual basis as the quality of loans to small- and mid-sized
companies and consumers sharply deteriorated.
While the numbers support the consensus quarterly profit
estimates for coming quarters, the worsening outlook for the
quality of credit "flashes a yellow light and is a point of
concern," said Marcelo Telles, an analyst with Credit Suisse
Securities.
Recurring net income hit 4.274 billion reais ($1.45 billion)
in the quarter, beating a Reuters poll estimate of 4.261 billion
reais. ROE, a gauge of profitability for banks, hit 22.3 percent
- the highest in almost four years and above the poll's 20.8
percent estimate.
A strong jump in interest income lifted earnings, as higher
interest rates allowed Bradesco to charge more for loans.
Expenses dropped about 10 percent in the quarter, reflecting
Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco's efforts to boost
profitability through higher cost efficiency.
($1 = 2.945 Brazilian reais)
