UPDATE 2-Bradesco sees Brazil recovery round the corner

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Early indicators are pointing
to a recovery in Brazil's economic activity, which could help
feed into demand for credit or prevent loan defaults from
hitting records in coming months, executives at Banco Bradesco
SA said on Thursday.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results, Chief
Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said the worst of Brazil's
harshest recession in eight decades has passed, noting the
economy should react to policy stimulus next year. Demand for
new loans should gain momentum soon as a result, he said.
Trabuco's remarks came after Bradesco for the first time
presented results including HSBC Bank Brasil, which it acquired
last year. Trabuco sees HSBC Brasil providing Bradesco with a
platform to seize growth opportunities with high-end clients now
that Latin America's largest economy is on the mend.
Banks in Brazil have struggled with slumping activity amid
the country's worst recession since the 1930s as well as fallout
from a sweeping corruption probe into state companies and large
corporate borrowers. Both situations stoked a doubling in
Brazilian bankruptcy filings in the past year.
"The country is finally entering a new cycle after dragging
along for a while with one of the worst downturns on record,"
Trabuco said.
The absorption of HSBC Brasil had a mixed effect on
Bradesco's third-quarter results, which beat profit estimates
but showed eroding loan book quality and capital trends. Shares
posted their biggest intraday drop in nearly four months,
reflecting the daunting task facing Trabuco as he seeks to yield
hefty synergies from the integration.
Recurring net income rose 8 percent to 4.46 billion reais
($1.38 billion) topping an average consensus estimate of 4.038
billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. Return on equity, a gauge
of profitability, rose slightly to 17.6 percent last quarter,
yet beating estimates by a large margin.
Still, under new guidance that included HSBC Bank Brasil's
numbers on a pro forma basis since January 2015, new
disbursements could shrink and loan-loss provisions could rise
this year.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for
defaults, jumped to 5.4 percent of outstanding credit from 4.6
percent. Consensus estimates put the so-called default ratio at
4.8 percent.
Loan-loss provisions rose 14 percent to 5.74 billion reais,
higher than a consensus estimate of 4.968 billion. The jump was
due to the alignment of HSBC's loan book with Bradesco's
provisioning standards and a single case which raised expenses
by 1.2 billion reais.
Interest and fee income jumped last quarter thanks to the
inclusion of HSBC Brasil numbers, while provisions climbed to
reflect Bradesco's more cautious tack on credit risk and loan
defaults at the former local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc.
Preferred shares in the Osasco, Brazil-based lender are up
80 percent this year, the biggest gainer among Brazil's
private-sector banks.
($1 = 3.2351 reais)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Bill Trott)