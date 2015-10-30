Bradesco CFO sees loan book quality strong despite Brazil woes

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAO PAULO Oct 30 A gradual increase in loan defaults in Brazil is unlikely to weigh down the quality of Banco Bradesco SA's loan book, as the nation's No. 2 private-sector lender has for years shifted focus towards less risky credit segments, executives said on Friday.
Reserves to cover loan losses remain at high levels, allowing Bradesco to navigate through the current credit market cycle without any significant trouble, Carlos Firetti, Bradesco's head of investor relations, said at a conference call to discuss third-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.