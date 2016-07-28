版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四

Bradesco sees defaults peaking early in 2017 as Brazil recovers

SAO PAULO, July 28 A rise in loan delinquencies at Brazilian private-sector lender Banco Bradesco SA could peak by year-end or early next year so long as no unexpected, large cases involving a large borrower occur, executives said on Thursday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

