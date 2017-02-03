版本:
Bradesco's Trabuco says 'worst is behind' for Brazil economy

SAO PAULO Feb 3 Business and consumer confidence data and economic activity figures signal that "the worst is behind" for Brazil's economy after a nearly three-year slump, the top executive of Banco Bradesco SA, the nation's No. 3 listed lender, said on Friday.

Agriculture will probably become a key engine of Brazil's economic recovery this year, Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said at a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)
