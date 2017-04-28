版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 20:41 BJT

Bradesco sees expense growth at bottom of guidance this year

SAO PAULO, April 28 General and administrative expenses at Banco Bradesco SA will probably grow at the lowest end of a project range this year, as Brazil's No. 3 listed bank captures more cost savings stemming from the acquisition of HSBC Holding Plc's local unit, executives said on Friday.

Bradesco forecasts non-interest expenses to rise between 10 percent and 14 percent this year. Last year, they rose almost 18.5 percent due to the integration of HSBC Bank Brasil Banco Múltiplo SA. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐