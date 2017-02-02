版本:
Brazil's Bradesco sees defaults, provisions falling from second half

SAO PAULO Feb 2 Loan delinquencies and loan-loss provisions at Banco Bradesco SA will probably start consistently to decline from July, indicating that potential one-time credit events remain in sight, executives said on Thursday.

