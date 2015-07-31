Brazil's Bradesco may raise provisions if credit market worsens

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
SAO PAULO, July 31 Banco Bradesco SA is prepared to increase loan-loss provisions in coming months should credit market conditions in Brazil take a turn for the worse, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Friday.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.