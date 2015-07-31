版本:
Brazil's Bradesco may raise provisions if credit market worsens

SAO PAULO, July 31 Banco Bradesco SA is prepared to increase loan-loss provisions in coming months should credit market conditions in Brazil take a turn for the worse, Chief Financial Officer Luiz Carlos Angelotti said on Friday.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

