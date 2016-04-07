Cabei makes first dollar foray in Formosa market

NASSAU, April 7 (IFR) - Honduras-based Cabei raised US$185m
from Taiwanese investors on Thursday with its first-ever dollar
bond in the Formosa market, the development bank's head of
capital markets told IFR.
While the bank has tapped Taiwan accounts to issue in yuan
in recent years, a dollar deal made more sense now amid worries
about a currency devaluation by China, Ricardo Rico said.
By issuing a Formosa bond in US dollars, the bank is
following in the footsteps of boldface US credits such as AT&T
and Morgan Stanley.
"It is a huge market," Rico said on the sidelines of the
annual IDB meeting being held in the Bahamas. "You don't see
Latin American issuers going to the US-dollar Formosa market."
Cabei, rated A1/A/A, was also able to extend its debt
maturities beyond 10 years as insurance companies are the
principal buyers of such deals.
The bank printed a US$25m 20-year non-call four bond at par
to yield 4.40% and a US$25m 30-year non-call five at par to
yield 4.55%.
It also sold a US$135m five-year floater that came at
three-month Libor plus 50bp.
HSBC was sole lead on the transaction.
"The cost of funding is well below what we could obtain from
a large 144A/Reg S US dollar," Rico said.
Between the Formosa bonds and recent issues in the Swiss
Franc market, Cabei has now raised US$400m of the US$1bn in
external debt targeted for this year.
The remainder is expected to be raised in the Mexican peso
market, where Cabei could issue up to US$300m equivalent as soon
as July, and in the local currency market in the Dominican
Republic for another US$50m.
The bank is also exploring options in Japan's Uridashi and
Samurai markets and could soon issue a bond denominated in a
European currency apart from the euro.
Cabei is likely to return to the US dollar 144A/Reg S bond
market with a sizable benchmark transaction at some point as its
borrowing needs grow.
"It would make sense," Rico said. "We are raising larger and
larger sums."
The bank hopes to be promoted to a Double A credit rating in
the coming years, which would open up a new investor base that
would include central banks.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)