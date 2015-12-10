Banco do Brasil buys back $513 mln in debt, to book gains

SAO PAULO Dec 10 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA completed a bond buyback plan on Thursday
with the repurchase of about 86 percent of the amount originally
proposed, as an incerasing number of Brazilian companies move to
reduce their exposure to foreign currency-denominated debt.
The bank bought back $300 million worth of 9 percent
perpetual bonds and $112.8 million of 9.25 percent perpetual
subordinated bonds, as well as $100 million worth of the 3.875
percent senior note due in 2022, according to a securities
filing.
Banco do Brasil sought to buy as much as $600 million worth
of the securities. The bank will book about 210 million reais
($56 million) in one-time gains stemming from the repurchase
when it releases fourth-quarter results around February, the
filing said.
For many Brazilian banks and companies, long-term
dollar-denominated funding has turned expensive after a 30
percent drop in the real this year stoked hedging costs.
Last quarter, Brazilian markets had their worst rout in 13 years
on concerns that slowing Chinese growth and escalating political
turmoil may lead the country to lose investment-grade ratings
next year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Greg Mahlich)