Banco do Brasil seeks to book perpetual debt as common equity

SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-run Banco do Brasil SA is in talks with the Brazilian finance ministry to book perpetual debt issued in September 2012 as common equity under Basel III banking regulations, according to a securities filing on Thursday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
