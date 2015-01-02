Banco do Brasil gets central bank approval for Cielo venture

SAO PAULO Jan 2 Banco do Brasil SA,
the nation's largest bank by assets, said on Friday it received
approval from the central bank for a joint venture with card
payment processor Cielo SA, but it will not be able
to book accounting gains from the deal.
In November, Banco do Brasil announced the planned joint
venture, valued at 11.6 billion reais ($4.3 billion), to run its
card business with Cielo. The bank estimated at the time that
the deal would add around 3.2 billion reais to its bottom line.
However, in approving the deal, Brazil's central bank said
there should be no accounting impact from the intangible assets
involved in the operation.
Banco do Brasil said in its release on Friday that the
central bank's ruling had nullified its estimated earnings
boost.
Banco do Brasil shares fell 5.1 percent in Sao Paulo
trading, compared with the 2.9 percent drop registered by the
benchmark Bovespa stock index.
($1 = 2.69 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves. Editing by Andre Grenon)