Banco do Brasil considering changes to dividend policy - CFO

SAO PAULO May 8 State-run lender Banco do
Brasil SA is considering altering its dividend policy
next year, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on
Thursday.
"It is reasonable for that to be discussed for the 2015
budget," Monteiro said on a conference call with analysts to
discuss first-quarter earnings. He added that the current 40
percent payout rate would be maintained for 2014.
The bank missed first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday
after fee income fell short of expectations despite stringent
expense controls and stable loan-loss provisions.
