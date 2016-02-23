版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 24日 星期三 05:39 BJT

Banco do Brasil sets payout at 25 pct of net income this year

SAO PAULO Feb 23 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA's board decided on Tuesday to set a dividend payout for this year at the equivalent of 25 percent of profit.

In a securities filing, Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil said the payout ratio for this year includes normal dividends as well as interest on capital payments to shareholders. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

