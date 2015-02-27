版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 06:30 BJT

Banco do Brasil cuts outlook for fee income on Cielo partnership

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's state-controlled commercial bank Banco do Brasil SA said on Friday it cut its outlook for fee income as a result of a partnership with Cielo SA, Brazil's largest credit and debt card operator.

Banco do Brasil expects fee income to grow 3 percent to 6 percent instead of the 7 percent to 10 percent it suggested in guidance for investors published on Feb. 11, the bank said in a securities filing.

The other forecasts published on Feb. 11 remain the same, the bank said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐