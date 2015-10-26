Banco do Brasil expects Sete Brasil finance deal by year-end -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 26 Banco do Brasil SA
expects to reach an agreement, along with other
creditors, with troubled Brazilian offshore drillship builder
and leaser Sete Brasil over its outstanding debts by the end of
the year, the bank's chief executive said on Monday.
State-led Banco do Brasil, which plans to restart a loan
program for suppliers of state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA this week, also aims to help finance
companies bidding for hydroelectric concessions at an auction in
November, CEO Alexandre Abreu said.
