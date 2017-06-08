Banco do Brasil CEO says disbursements unfazed despite turmoil

SAO PAULO, June 8 Loan disbursements at Banco do
Brasil SA remain unfazed despite heightening political and
economic turmoil in recent weeks, an indication that Brazil's
No. 2 lender will keep originating new credit in coming months,
Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on
Thursday.
Caffarelli, who spoke at the sidelines of a banking industry
event in São Paulo, said Banco do Brasil will keep
implementing his strategy of ramping up disbursements of
consumer and corporate loans through the second half of this
year, as demand for credit shows recovery signs.
