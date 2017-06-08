版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 9日 星期五 00:11 BJT

Banco do Brasil CEO says disbursements unfazed despite turmoil

SAO PAULO, June 8 Loan disbursements at Banco do Brasil SA remain unfazed despite heightening political and economic turmoil in recent weeks, an indication that Brazil's No. 2 lender will keep originating new credit in coming months, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on Thursday.

Caffarelli, who spoke at the sidelines of a banking industry event in São Paulo, said Banco do Brasil will keep implementing his strategy of ramping up disbursements of consumer and corporate loans through the second half of this year, as demand for credit shows recovery signs. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
