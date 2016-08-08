Banco do Brasil's insurance unit beats estimates with 1.1 bln reais net profit

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 8 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, slightly beat second-quarter profit estimates, with high interest rates and 7 percent growth in insurance premiums.
Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 1.1 billion reais ($345 million) in recurring net income last quarter and had a 55.2 percent return on equity, the bank said in a securities filing. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted recurring profit, or that excluding one-time items, of 1.036 billion reais.
The company revised down the expected growth in recurring net income this year to 4 percent to 8 percent, below the former guidance of 8 percent to 12 percent. ($1 = 3.1887 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.