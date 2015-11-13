版本:
Banco do Brasil ready to boost capital buffer, CFO says

SAO PAULO Nov 13 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, is ready to increase reserves in order to prevent capital metrics from getting too close to regulatory thresholds, Chief Financial Officer José Mauricio Coelho said on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

