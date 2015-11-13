Banco do Brasil ready to boost capital buffer, CFO says

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets, is ready to increase reserves in order to prevent capital metrics from getting too close to regulatory thresholds, Chief Financial Officer José Mauricio Coelho said on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.